TEDPIX scores record high of 700,000 points

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), surpassed 700,000 points on Monday, posting a new record high, IRIB reported.

The index gained 18,448 points to 708,484 during the Monday trades.

The TSE’s index also registered its highest-ever jump on Saturday, when it gained 23,219 points in a single day to stand at 668,981, as over 5.775 billion securities worth 61.55 trillion rials (about $1.465 billion) were traded through 830,000 deals.

Meanwhile, TSE held its largest-ever IPO last week.

Social Security Investment Company (SSIC, also known by its Persian acronym Shasta), Iran’s major state-owned investment company, offered eight billion shares, which account for 10 percent of its stakes, for sales at the Tehran Stock Exchange on April 15.

The past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) witnessed a very fruitful performance for the country’s stock market.

As TSE Head Ali Sahraei has announced, the value of trades at the Tehran Stock Exchange jumped 2.6 folds, while Return on Investment (ROI) reached 180 percent in the previous year.

On February 24, TEDPIX posted a record high to surpass half a million points. It climbed 4,831 points to 503,735, when over 6.354 billion securities worth 49.299 trillion rials (about $1.1 billion) were traded at TSE.

