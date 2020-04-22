Iranian charities donate $83m to support COVID-19 relief

TEHRAN – Iranian benefactors and charity organizations have contributed 3.5 trillion rials (around $83 million at an official rate of 42,000 rials) since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak until March 29, Social Security Organization’s deputy director announced on Wednesday.

More than 1.7 trillion rials (about $40 million) has been provided by the national association of healthy donors and over 210 billion rials (nearly $5 million) has been donated by charities affiliated to the country's hospitals, IRNA quoted Zahra Abedini as saying.

Also, more than 410 billion rials (nearly $9.7 million) has been provided by non-governmental organizations and charities, 250 billion rials (nearly $6 million) by public volunteer groups and 870 billion rials (nearly $20 million) by private companies and enterprises within the framework of social responsibility, he explained.

As a result of problems in the health sector to provide equipment and supplies for the coronavirus curb, 350 national, provincial, and international non-governmental organizations have called for the lifting of sanctions in a spontaneous move, in a statement, she stated.

The statement was sent to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and was well received around the world, and some other countries took action and protested to the world, she concluded.

FB/MG