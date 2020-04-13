Iranian charity organization provides food, medical items to help combat coronavirus

TEHRAN – The Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization has distributed food, medical items, and self-protection products among people in medical centers and holy shrines, IRNA reported on Monday.

Some 2.181 million face masks have so far been made and provided to the people, Gholam Reza Adel, deputy head of the Organization announced.

Pointing out that distribution of essential items of people and medical centers started last month by benefactors and charitable organizations, he added that out of the total number of masks produced, 1.867 million were provided to the people and the rest distributed in hospitals and universities of medical sciences.

He further emphasized that during this period, 15,541 scrubs were made and handed out free of charge to hospitals, adding that 157,000 food packages plus 202,000 snacks were cooked and provided to the hospitals.

During this period, 5,921 blankets with about 132,000 liters of disinfectant, about 90 percent of which were provided by donors, were distributed free of charge in hospitals, he noted.

Adel also stated that 7,451 shrines and other places have been disinfected during this period, he added.

Over 70,000 food packages worth 170 billion rials (nearly $4 million) have been prepared for the underprivileged, he concluded.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran reached 73,303 on Monday, of whom 4,585 have died and 45,983 recovered.

Meanwhile, 1,617 new patients have been identified over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

FB/MG

