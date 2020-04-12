Garment workshops to produce medical products amid corona outbreak

TEHRAN – Five traditional costumes production workshops in Kordestan province, western Iran, have been repurposed to make protective face masks, medical caps and disposable overshoes as the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 15 workers have been employed to produce 5,000 masks, 6,000 caps and 4,000 overshoes per day, meeting health protocols, CHTN reported on Sunday.

Earlier this month, a handicrafts workshop in Torbat-e Heydarieh in Khorasan Razavi province, northeast of the country, was also readjusted to produce face masks.

The total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Iran reached 71,686 on Sunday, of whom 4,474 have died and 43,894 recovered.

