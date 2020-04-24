Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus Intl. Cartoon Contest announces jury 

TEHRAN – The organizers of Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest has announced the jury for both national and international sections.

Turkish cartoonist Eray Ozbek will preside over the international jury, which is composed of cartoonists Spiro Radulovic from Serbia, Nikola Vorontsov from Russia, Liuyi Wang from China and Marcio Leite from Brazil.

The jury for the national section consists of Mohammad-Hossein Nirumand, Bahram Azimi, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai and Salman Mohazzabieh.

The contest is being organized by Iran’s Art Bureau in collaboration with the Health Ministry.

The organizers have received 4200 submissions from cartoonists from 88 countries.

Shojaei-Tabatabai, the director of the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, has said that out of all the submissions, about 2000 cartoons were showcased for 28 days on irancartoon.ir, which was visited by 1,340,000 people.

Iran participated in the contest with 436 cartoonists standing on the top. Turkey came next with 82 artists, and then India with 75, Indonesia with 70, Brazil with 48 and Russia with 30.

The organizers have not released an exact date for the closing day and awards ceremony yet.

Photo: This combination photo shows the national and international jury members of Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest.

RM/MMS/YAW

