Qatar delivers new packages of aid to Iran for coronavirus battle

TEHRAN – A plane containing 15 tons of goods and medical supplies from the government of Qatar landed in Tehran on Friday to help the country combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatar had previously sent two shipments of health and medical supplies to Iran in the past month and a half, IRNA news agency reported.

On April 22, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, referred to the spread of the coronavirus while wishing good health to the government and people of Iran and all Muslims around the world, saying, “We must work together to prevent the spread of the disease.”

Referring to the need to expand trade and economic cooperation between Iran and Qatar, he stressed the efforts of officials of the two countries in this regard.

Pointing to the cruelty of U.S. sanctions against Iran, he noted that “Today, the world is in a special condition and we believe that in this situation, the United States must lift the sanctions and all countries must move in line with the new conditions.”

FB/MG

