Art Bureau begins poll to pick Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year 

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization commenced its public poll on Friday to select the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year.

People can vote for the 15 artists, who were announced as the nominees for the title.

Director Narges Abyar is the most renowned figure on the list of the nominees.

She received the nomination for her latest acclaimed film “When the Moon Was Full” about a story about the Jundallah terrorist group in southeastern Iran and Pakistan, as well as for receiving the HUM Women Leaders Award in Pakistan.

Director Javad Afshar has received a nomination for his docudrama “Gando” about the spy case of Iranian-American journalist Jason Rezaian.

Filmmakers Saeid Esmaeili, Vahid Chavosh and Amir Dasargar, producers Seyyed Mahmud Razavi and Morteza Sha’bani, painter Hassan Ruholamin and singer Gholamreza Sanatgar are among the nominees.

Writers Vajiheh Samani, Behnaz Zarrabizadeh, Mohsen Kazemi and Zahra Kardani, animator Mohsen Enayati and graphic designer Mohammad-Saber Sheikhrezai are other figures who have made the list.

Five figures will be selected from the nominees as finalists, and the winner will be announced the during 6th Islamic Revolution Art Week in June.

The week was scheduled to open on April 9, however, the Art Bureau postponed the event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The art week is organized every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of documentarian Morteza Avini who was killed by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making a documentary about soldiers who were still listed as missing in action.

Photo: A combination photo shows the nominees for the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year title.

