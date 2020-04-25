New SPM to be installed to load condensate from SP phase 19

TEHRAN – Deputy Operator of South Pars phase 19 development project says a single point mooring (SPM) has been shipped to be anchored near the phase for loading its gas condensate to vessels.

As reported by Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the giant gas field in the Persian Gulf, the SPM arrived at Pars port on Saturday morning.

According to Seyed Hossein Azimi, the installation operations of the mentioned system, which can load 7000 cubic meters of gas per hour, will be completed by the end of the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (September 21).

Noting that using SPM is one of the most common ways to transport gas condensate to tankers, the official said this floating buoy is restrained by chains and anchors that are hammered into the seabed, making the tankers able to load gas condensate without needing to come to shore.

Installing this SPM is going to increase the loading capacity of vessels at the Pars 2 export terminal and it also increases the operational flexibility for the terminal and makes it possible to perform periodic repairs of facilities.

The official said that currently the gas condensate of the phases 19 and the Pars 2 zone are loaded through the SPM of phase 12, noting that the gas condensate produced in these phases is loaded through a common mitering through a sea pipeline to the phase 12 SPM.

A Single buoy mooring, also known as single-point mooring or SPM, is a loading buoy anchored offshore, that serves as a mooring point and interconnect for tankers loading or offloading gas or liquid products.

SPMs are the link between geostatic subsea manifold connections and the tankers. They are capable of handling any tonnage ship, even very large crude carriers (VLC) where no alternative facility is available.

EF/MA