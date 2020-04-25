Iran’s UNESCO, psychiatric association named actress Motamed-Arya goodwill ambassador

TEHRAN – The Iranian Psychiatric Association together with Iran’s UNESCO Chair in Health Education have selected actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya as a Goodwill Ambassador for Mental Health.

Iranian Psychiatric Association’s Maryam Rasulian has said that the decision to select the actress as an ambassador was made to draw the public attention to the main issue of mental health, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Saturday.

Rasulian noted that the mental health of people has highly been affected by the drastic changes in social and economic situations of families during the days of battling with the COVID-19, and that more care and attention is required.

“To achieve a creative and happy society, the mental health of people and the policymakers has been of high importance,” Rasulian added.

Motamed-Arya will act as the ambassador for two years.

In a message released on her Instagram page to commemorate Iran’s National Health Week, which was held from April 20 to 26, Motamed-Arya has wished both the Iranian and world medical staff good health, calling them the health heroes.

The actress has been collaborating with the two organizations in the anti-depression campaign named “We Talk”.

Photo: Actress Fatemeh Motamed-Arya in an undated photo.

