Travel vouchers proposed for medical professionals after corona ends

TEHRAN – The Society of Iranian Archaeology has proposed tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan to provide medical professionals with travel vouchers after the coronavirus pandemic is defeated.

The proposal has envisaged visiting historical and tourist sites that are under the supervision of the ministry, IRNA reported.

“As we know, the country’s healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, doctors, and laboratory technicians, have been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus in the past two months. And they have been exhausted and run out of strength,” the society wrote to in a letter on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic plans to increase the number of tourism arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million by 2025 thanks to its numerous tourist spots, including 24 ones being placed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AFM/MG