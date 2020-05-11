Half-priced discounts approved for medical staff in post-coronavirus

TEHRAN – Iranian tourism minister on Monday announced that 676 four- and five-star hotels, eco-lodge units, and hotel apartments have announced their readiness to offer half-priced discounts to medical professionals after the coronavirus pandemic is defeated.

“At least 50-percent discount has been ratified to be offered to healthcare professionals due to their efforts in the fight against coronavirus, their fulfillment of social responsibilities, and to honor their sacrifices,” CHTN quoted Ali-Asghar Mounesan as saying.

Mounesan added that a list of the cited tourism facilities has been submitted to the Ministry of Health.

In late April, the Society of Iranian Archaeology proposed Mounesan to provide medical professionals with travel vouchers after the coronavirus pandemic is defeated.

“As we know, the country’s healthcare professionals, particularly nurses, doctors, and laboratory technicians, have been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus in the past two months. And they have been exhausted and run out of strength,” the society wrote to in a letter to the tourism minister.

The Islamic Republic suffered an average 15.8 percent fall in foreign arrivals during the first three months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) that analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 on international tourism.

Earlier this month and in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism ministry announced new guidelines and instructions to ramp up the safety of travels across the country ahead of anticipated travel surge in the ancient country.

AFM/MG