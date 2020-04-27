Respect international rules while passing Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, Iranian military tells U.S.

TEHRAN – The General Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces issued a statement on Monday advising the U.S. and its allies to honor international rules and regulations while passing Iran’s exclusive economic waters in the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf and avoid creating any tension or conflict.

These rules also apply in the airspace (FIR) and air defense identification zone (ADIZ) of the two mentioned regions, the statement said.

It added any “illegal and provocative move” will face the crushing response of the Iranian armed forces.

PA/PA