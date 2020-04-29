A Week with Sadi and Sepehri online seminar records 200,000 viewers

TEHRAN – The Book City Institute has recorded nearly 200,000 viewers for “A Week with Sadi and Sepehri”, a seminar that was organized from April 20 to 27 online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program commenced last Monday, which is Sadi Day as well as the 40th anniversary of the passing of Sepehri, one of Iran’s icons of Persian blank verse.

“The warm welcome to the online program showed that we can maintain the cultural relationship by organizing programs through new communication technology,” Book City deputy director Ali-Asghar Mohammadkhani said in a press release on Wednesday.

“During this weeklong program almost 200,000 people enjoyed the online program and have asked that the method be used for organizing similar programs in the future through voicemails and written messages,” he added.

About 50 articles, audio and visual files on Sadi and Sepehri from Iranian experts, including Reza Davari Ardakani, Zia Movahhed, Mahmud Dowlatabadi and Shams Langerudi, were published on the Book City Telegram channel and website.

Copies of “Sadi” autographed by its writer Movahhed, which were offered at the bookstores of the Book City on the first day of the program, were sold out over five days.

As one of the greatest figures of classical Persian literature, Sadi is famous worldwide for his Bustan (The Orchard) and Gulistan (The Rose Garden), which have been translated into many languages.

Born in 1928, Sepehri is second only to poet Nima Yushij, who is known for his pure style of blank verse. He came to prominence with the publication of his collection “The Water’s Footfall” in 1965.

His works have been translated into the English, French, Italian and Spanish languages. He died of leukemia in 1980.

Photo: A poster for “A Week with Sadi and Sepehri”.

