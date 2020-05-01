Precipitation brings Hamoun wetland back to life

After two decades of dryness, enough ranis have finally come to bring Hamoun wetland back to life in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, reviving agriculture in the region as well.

The Hamoun Biosphere Reserve includes both terrestrial and wetland ecosystems encompassing a total of seven habitat types, including desert and semi-desert areas, as well as Hamoun Lake, with its marshlands and watersheds. The three wetlands of the biosphere reserve are the most important in the region. The area is also a hotspot for migratory birds (183 species) and home to 30 mammal species and 55 plant species.