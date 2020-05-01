WHO representative visits face mask production center in Tehran

TEHRAN – The World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Iran, Christoph Hamelmann, visited a face mask production center in Tehran on Wednesday.

WHO has earlier sent an aircraft carrying tons of medical supplies and test kits along with a medical team to Iran in early March.

Also, it delivered a shipment of emergency medical supplies and medicine to Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures on March 24.

The Iranian health ministry on Friday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 95,646 of whom 6,091 have died and 76,318 (equaling 72 percent), have recovered.

