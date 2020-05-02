Coronavirus: teachers adapting to online classes
May 2, 2020 - 18:9
Teachers all around the country continue working with their students through distance learning and holding online classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
As a result of rising concerns over the spread of coronavirus, schools were closed and this is an alternative way to bridge the gap in the learning process.
Meanwhile, Amoozesh (Education) channel of the state TV broadcast programs on a daily basis for students, and this trend will continue even after the situation is back to normal.
MG
