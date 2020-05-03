Historical Chahar-Suq public bathhouse to undergo restoration 

TEHRAN – Historical Chahar-Suq public bathhouse in Shahrud, north-central province of Semnan, will undergo some rehabilitation works, deputy provincial tourism chief announced on Saturday, ISNA reported.

The bathhouse’s ceiling, windows, walls, and gutters, as well as its foundation, need restoration and reinforcement, which will be done in the near future, he added.

The bathhouse, which dates back to the 18th century, was inscribed on the national heritage list in 2001.



Bathhouses or ‘hammams’ in Iran were not only places for bathing and cleaning up. They had a social concept for people who gathered at these places weekly.

It was a place where people talked with each other about their daily life and shared humor and news. There are still bathhouses in Iranian cities but they do not have their social function anymore since most people have bathrooms in their homes due to the modern lifestyle.

Persian literature is full of proverbs, narrations, and folk stories about bathhouses, which indicate the importance of the place in the past time.

