Iran’s art galleries resume activities as coronavirus curbs eased

TEHRAN – Art galleries across Iran have been allowed to resume activities since April 20 after an over two-month shutdown due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Visual Arts Office director Hadi Mozaffari has said.

The galleries can reopen provided that they avoid any gatherings, and have registered online with the Health Ministry.

“At the present time, a few galleries are open and some are actively holding online exhibits,” he said.



He added that the government is estimating the loss and damage caused by the coronavirus shutdown to the art business along with other businesses.

“The project began during the Noruz holiday, and the loss that the galleries, the artists and art institutes have suffered was estimated and presented to the government by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance,” he noted.

“The Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare is due to study and estimate the amount of the damage,” he said.

He added that there are plans to hold several national events provided that the condition returns back to normal to compensate for the damage the galleries and artists have suffered.

Mozaffari mentioned that the closing ceremony of the 12th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts, which was also postponed for a later time, will not be held.

“We are planning to announce the winners and give them the awards. The price of the purchased works by the office will also be given to the artists,” he said.

Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance canceled all the art, cultural and cinematic events across the country in February in an attempt to stem coronavirus’ spread.

Photo: Art aficionados visit artworks on view at the Dastan Gallery by the Qasemi brothers under the title “Huge Fish” in March 2020.

