Charity foundation to launch 30 health centers in deprived areas

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated to the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam also known as Setad-e Ejraiy-e Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam, will build 30 health centers in deprived and rural areas of the country, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The health centers will consist of laboratories, medical equipment centers, and emergency bases, Mohammad Mahjouri, deputy head of the foundation, stated.

He said that the foundation established 40 comprehensive medical centers and clinics in the underprivileged areas of the country last year (ended March 19).

Mahjouri concluded that Barakat Foundation has a contract for implementing 210 healthcare projects across the country with a budget of 700 billion rials (nearly $16.6 million).

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

FB/MG



