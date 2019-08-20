Charity foundation launches 30,000 job plans in rural areas

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated to Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, has generated some 30,000 job plans for the people residing in rural areas during the current Iranian calendar year (starting on March 21), Saeed Ja’fari, director of Barekat Charity Foundation has said.

Job plans have resulted in 84,000 job opportunities in 6,000 villages across the country, he stated, ISNA reported on Sunday.

“Given that Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam focuses on empowering the deprived, we coordinate with the manufacturers, exporters and economic activists and connect them with the entrepreneurs under the Foundation coverage in order to promote their businesses,” he explained.

“When convinced of the existence of a sale market, we begin the process of creating jobs for the financially struggling people.”

“We tend to increase financial empowerment of these vulnerable group and help them achieve a sustainable source of income,” he added.

“In the past years, we have taken steps in civil engineering, including school building, road and bridge construction in rural areas; we are currently pursuing community-based employment projects,” he also stated.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, also known as Setad-e Ejraiye Farman-e Hazrat-e Emam, was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat charity foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of the communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructure such as water supply schemes, power grid, and road building, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, granting non-repayable loans and insurance especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

