Iran’s Rail Expo 2020 to be held on schedule

TEHRAN – The eight edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Rail Transportation and Related Industries and Equipment (Rail Expo 2020) is due to be held based on the schedule, Iran International Exhibition Company (IIEC) announced in a statement.

The statement was released in response to a claim by the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) that this year’s exhibition is not going to be held due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decisions regarding the current year’s exhibitions are solely made by Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade and all the events of the current calendar year will be held as scheduled, the statement said.

The 8th International Exhibition of Rail Transportation, Related Industries and Equipment of Iran is due to be held during May 28-31 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

