Stuttgart Intl. Festival of Animated Film to screen “Eaten”

TEHRAN – “Eaten” by Iranian director Mohsen Rezapur is competing in the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film in Germany.

Produced at Iran’s Experimental and Documentary Film Center, the story of the animation is set in a mysterious unknown planet, in which a rabbit-like creature is eaten by a wolf. It meets another rabbit-like creature in the wolf’s stomach and they begin a new life with each other, but that’s not the end of the story.

The animated film has been selected to be screened in the Trickstar Nature category, which also features 11 other movies, including “Human Nature” by Sverre Fredriksen from the Netherlands, “Entropia” by Flóra Anna Buda from Hungary and “Deady Freddy” by Alicia Eisen from Canada.

All screenings in the various section of the festival, which opened on Tuesday, are being held online. The festival will run until May 10.

Photo: “Eaten” by Iranian director Mohsen Rezapur.



MMS/YAW