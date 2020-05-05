Naval fleet equipped with latest military technologies: Khanzadi

TEHRAN — Navy Chief Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has said Iran’s naval fleet is equipped with the world’s latest military technologies.

Khanzadi said Iran has achieved satisfying self-sufficiency in the defense sector thanks to the selfless efforts of the youth and scientists, Mehr reported.

He made the remarks on Monday, during a visit to the Navy’s factories in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

The Navy commander lauded the armed forces’ preparedness on the ground, sea, and sky.

Last week, Khanzadi said by relying on religious and revolutionary ideals and its youth, Iran will take giant steps in creating a modern Islamic civilization and this is what the West is worried about.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in recent years in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

Last month, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully launched Iran’s first military satellite into the orbit.

The first military satellite, dubbed Noor 1 [Light 1], was launched upon Ghassed (Messenger) satellite carrier in the early hours of Wednesday from a location in the central desert of Iran, Sepah News reported.

Citing the Islamic Republic’s recent satellite launch, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on April 25 that Tehran should not be allowed to buy and sell conventional weapons.

Pompeo claimed the satellite launch showed that Iran’s space program was in fact “neither peaceful nor entirely civilian”.

Tehran subsequently branded Pompeo as “Secretary of Hate”, saying he has achieved nothing since he assumed the post two years ago.

At issue is a UN ban on weapons sales to Tehran will end in October 2020.

Washington is seeking to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend its arms embargo on Iran.

