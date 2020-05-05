Lebanon receives first medical aid shipment from Iran

TEHRAN — Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan says his country has received the first shipment of medical aid from Iran to help Beirut in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Iran’s help is much appreciated while the country is struggling at the same time to fight against the virus,” Hassan said during a ceremony held at the airport to receive the donation, The National News Agency reported on Monday.

The donation included 15 ventilators, 5,000 PCR tests and personal protective equipment (PPE), the report said.

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia said that the PCR tests were made in Iran as the country is now capable of exporting such products to other countries.

“We are always ready to help the Lebanese people in all fields especially in the medical area,” he said.

Lebanon currently has a total of 741 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 25 deaths. The Health Ministry has announced a total of 200 recoveries since the first case of coronavirus was declared on February 21.

Iran was initially among the countries hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. As of Tuesday, the disease had infected 99,970 people in the country and claimed the lives of 6,340 people.

However, Iran has announced readiness to share the experience in dealing with the novel coronavirus with other countries.

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Saturday highlighted the Islamic Republic’s success in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, saying, “The Iranian armed forces are prepared to exchange the experiences that have achieved and offer them to the officials of friendly and brotherly countries.”

He also warned that a failure to cope with the virus in a correct and scientific manner could increase the spread of the disease and threaten the health of nations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s successful performance in controlling the virus could provide solutions for other Islamic nations and friendly and neighboring states,” the top commander added.

In remarks on April 14, commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force said his units are ready to provide other countries with the experiences in the fight against coronavirus at the discretion of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Wednesday, the Defense Ministry provided Afghanistan with a consignment of medical and health products for diagnosing COVID-19.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, said on Saturday evening that Iran can share its experience of successful fight against the coronavirus with Europe and America.

“#CoronaCrisis management has failed in America & parts of Western Europe,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted.

“As #Iran expresses its sympathy, the Nation can share its successful #COVID19 experience w/ Europe & America,” he added.

Last week, the Defense Ministry provided Afghanistan with a consignment of medical and health products for diagnosing COVID-19.

MH/PA