Inverted tulips adorn hillsides in central Iran 

A bird sits on the top of an inverted tulip on the hillside of Mount Golestan, central Khansar county, May 4, 2020.

Each year in early April, hillsides and surrounding meadows of the mount teemed with colorful flowers, particularly inverted tulips.

Inverted tulips or “Fritillaria” is one of the 120,000 identified plants in Iran. There are more than 170 species of tulips in the country. It is said that the tulip has some remedial use for arthritis and rheumatic pains.

AFM/MG