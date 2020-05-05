Marc Wilmots irresponsible about Iran team: top official

TEHRAN - The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Secretary General has hit out at former Iran coach Marc Wilmots, accusing him of being irresponsible about his team.

Under tutelage of the Belgian coach, Iran defeated minnows Hong Kong and Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but lost to Bahrain and Iraq in Group C that left Iran in the third place in the group.

“As I’ve already said, Wilmots was looking for money and was irresponsible about Iran national football team,” Nabi said.

“Wilmots has filed a complaint to FIFA to get his full payment but we should not give him money for his irresponsibility. He left his job half-finished,” he added.