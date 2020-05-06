Leader: Satellite launch proves production surge achievable

TEHRAN — Launching satellite into orbit proves Iran is able to achieve a surge in production as well, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

“Some people keep saying it’s impossible and we can’t, but we can,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a video conference with seven active manufacturers from different parts of the country on the occasion of Labor Week.

“When we can launch a satellite into space with a speed of 7500 m/s, have put a satellite into orbit, and have made significant progress in the defense industry, then we can achieve a surge in production too,” he said, according to his official website.

The Leader explained, “The Iranian wisdom and thought that can build a satellite and set a goal of a 36,000-kilometer orbit for the next satellite, certainly enjoy the same spirit, innovation, and creativity needed to produce cars with a consumption of 5 liters/100 km and for production in other sectors.”

During the video conference, managers and a number of exemplary laborers delivered reports on the status of production and about their achievements as well as the problems they face.

They also put forward solutions and proposals for solving the existing problems in order to materialize a surge in production.

The Leader meets with laborers every year on the occasion of Labor Week, but this year the meeting was held via videoconferenc in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“A key point is respecting workers’ rights,” said Ayatollah Khamenei. “Fair and punctual payments and job security, which I’ve always stressed, are very important. Some of these gentlemen have mentioned that they haven’t fired any workers following the economic problems due to the coronavirus outbreak. This is very good.”

“Insurance, training, welfare, and health services are rights of workers and the responsibility of employers. Of course, if the needs of the families of workers, including their children’s education are fulfilled, it will strengthen worker-employer relationship, which is an auspicious thing.”

‘Should production surge, sanctions virus cannot harm Iran’

The Leader compared the production to the body’s immune system, saying if production is favorable and growing, invasive viruses like sanctions and oil prices cannot harm Iran’s economy.

“Real cooperation between the labor force and employers can increase production and economic growth,” he noted, adding, “The labor force should increase their skills and sense of responsibility; employers should increase the workers share from the income of the business.”

“Some of our worker friends had complaints about legislation that overlooked workers’ opinions. Such regulations should definitely be designed justly, and business owners should take this into consideration.”

