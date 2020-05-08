Quake causes cracks in Tehran’s Sahebqaraniyeh Palace

TEHRAN – Some minor cracks have appeared in the historical Sahebqaraniyeh Palace, which is located in northern Tehran, due to an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale that occurred early on Friday 56 km northeast of the city.

“So far, according to reports, only the walls of Sahebqaraniyeh Palace have suffered minor damage, but more experts should comment further to determine the extent of the damage to Tehran’s other historical buildings,” IRNA quoted deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian as saying on Friday.

Back in 2018, the 19th-century palace underwent extensive restoration project after some 2.5 years of closure.

In 2010, a crack appeared on the ceiling of its Hozkhaneh hall … and one of its chandeliers fell in 2013. Later in 2014, some cracks started to run on Talar-e Aineh (Mirror Hall) of the palace.

Beautifully decorated and fully-furnished interior spaces of the palace feature loads of artworks including precious paintings and sculptures by Iranian and foreign artists.

The palace stands within the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex, which houses 19th- and 20th-century landmark buildings, museums, and monuments in an area of about eleven hectares.

