National Honey Festival to be held in Khomein

TEHRAN – The National Honey Festival will be held in the city of Khomein, central province of Markazi, in August, provincial tourism chief has announced.

The festival aims at promoting the honey produced in Khomein, as a unique brand to domestic and foreign markets, Ali Mashhadi said, CHTN reported on Saturday.

The festival will help boost honey production in the city and generate jobs in the region, he added.

He also expressed his hope that the coronavirus would be eradicated by the time the festival begins as Khomein is declared as one of the areas with no traces of coronavirus.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is also rich in natural, historical, cultural and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and klims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

ABU/MG