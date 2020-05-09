Trump should understand he has no authority to go to war with Iran without Congressional authorization: Joe Biden

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden has said that U.S. President Donald Trump should understand that he does not have the authority to go to war with Iran without Congressional authorization.

“The President’s message in vetoing the war powers resolution on Iran demonstrates yet again his contempt for the U.S. Congress as a co-equal branch of government. The war power is shared under our Constitution, for a simple but profound reason: the Framers understood that the solemn decision to take the country to war requires the informed consent of the American people, as expressed through their elected representatives and their President,” Medium quoted Biden as saying on Saturday in a statement.

He added, “When I am President, I will work closely with Congress on decisions to use force, not dismiss congressional legislation as ‘very insulting’.”

Trump’s policy decisions have increased the risk of war in the Middle East, he noted.

He also said, “Two years ago today, he withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement — a deal that was verifiably blocking Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Back then, he promised us a better deal. He hasn’t delivered.”

The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to override a presidential veto of a War Powers resolution that would have required the U.S. president to seek congressional authorization before taking any military action against Iran.

The vote was 49-44. A two-thirds majority would have been required for a successful override, which was not expected to happen after President Donald Trump vetoed the resolution on Wednesday, CNN reported.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump portrayed the measure as not only an encroachment on his presidential powers but also a personal political attack.

“This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” Trump said. “The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands.”

The resolution called for “the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

Its chief sponsor, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, described the measure as an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war, saying it was not about Trump or even the presidency.

“It's not insulting. It’s our job,” he said ahead of Thursday’s vote, adding the measure was introduced "to stop an unnecessary war”.

“Congress needed to stand up in a bipartisan way to make plain that this president should not get into a war with Iran, or any war, without a vote of Congress,” said Kaine. “Congress has expressed what is popular will.”

