The flower supermoon rises above Howz-e Soltan salt lake, 85 km south of Tehran, on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The year's final supermoon was at its most impressive, with the so-called 'Flower Moon' — named for the increased fertility of plants during early May — appearing six percent larger than normal.

It occurs when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit. The next supermoon will occur on March 28, 2021.