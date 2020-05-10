Dam spills out water after 21 years

Toroq Dam, which is one of the main sources of supplying drinking water to the metropolis of Mashhad, the capital of northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, has spilled for the first time since it was built 21 years ago thanks to heavy rainfalls in recent months. Some experts believe that Iran has entered a period of wet spell after experiencing dry spells over the past few decades as rainfall in the past three years has met normal and above normal levels.







