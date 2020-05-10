Mashin Doodi’s railway to be restored

TEHRAN – Parts of Mashin Doodi railway, Iran’s first train which was discovered during a construction project in the city of Rey, southern Tehran in 2018, will be restored in the near future, a provincial tourism official has said.

The restoration project aims at strengthening the rails and repairing and replacing the worn traverses, which were built in 1883, Rey’s cultural heritage department director Amir Mosayeb Rahimzadeh said on Sunday, Mehr reported.

Mashin Doodi, which means Smoking Machine, was Iran’s first train operating between Tehran and Rey. The name was given by Iranian people because lots of steam and smoke came out of the train’s exhaust.

Although the railroad was shut down in 1962, nowadays it is active in short distances as a tourist attraction in southern Tehran.

ABU/MG