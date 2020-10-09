Historical steam train ‘Mashin Doodi’ back on track in Tehran

TEHRAN- Mashin Doodi, the first train that was put into operation in Iran, has been put on show on its main railway in the city of Rey, southern Tehran.

As the Qajar-era (1789–1925) locomotive could be considered as one of the tourist attractions of the region, it was decided to turn the historical locomotive, which was on the show on the entrance gate of Rey’s subway station, back to its original railway, Rey’s cultural heritage department director Amir Mosayeb Rahimzadeh said on Thursday.

He also expressed hope that the locomotive and its railway will be added to the National Heritage list.

Parts of Mashin Doodi main railway were discovered during a construction project in Rey in 2018 and has undergone some rehabilitation works in recent months.

The restoration project aims at strengthening the rails and repairing and replacing the worn traverses, which were built in 1883 during the rule of Naser al-Din Shah Qajar (1848 – 1896).

Mashin Doodi, which means Smoking Machine, was Iran’s first train operating between Tehran and Rey. The name was given by Iranian people because lots of steam and smoke came out of the train’s exhaust.

Although the railroad was shut down in 1962, nowadays it is active in short distances as a tourist attraction in southern Tehran.

ABU/MG