Iran grants artists exemption on insurance fees in coronavirus crisis 

TEHRAN – Iran will exempt 35,000 people in various art field from paying insurance fees during this spring to help them cope with the coronavirus turmoil, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced on Sunday.

The decision was made during a meeting between Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi and First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri.

The exemption only includes those artists who hold membership in the Art Credit Fund.

All movie theaters and art centers across Iran have shut down over the spread of COVID-19. Iran also has canceled all art, cultural and cinematic events due to the pandemic.

Salehi had earlier said that the coronavirus outbreak in Iran will cause an estimated loss of over $230 million in the art and culture sectors by April 19, the end of the first month of the Iranian calendar year.

Photo: Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi in an undated photo.

