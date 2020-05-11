19 sailors killed in naval exercise incident

TEHRAN — The Iranian Navy’s Public Relations Department has confirmed that 19 sailors were martyred and 15 others injured during a naval exercise in the country’s southern waters.

The incident took place in the perimeter of Iran’s southern Jask port, in Hormozgan province.

On Sunday evening, an incident happened to the Konarak support vessel during a naval drill with other ships in waters near Jask port, where a number of the Navy’s sailors were martyred, the department said in a statement on Monday.

It extended condolences to families of the victims, suggesting that until thorough investigations are carried out, it is expected to avoid rumors and speculations.

Following the incident, the naval rescue and relief teams were immediately deployed to the scene, disembarked the injured and the bodies, and took the injured servicemen to the medical centers, the statement said.

The forces on board the doomed vessel showed exemplary courage to save their comrades, it added.

Following the incident, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“I express my deepest condolences on the martyrdom of a number of the white [uniform] wearers of the Iranian Navy to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the bereaved families as well as all my fellow soldiers,” Mousavi wrote in a message on Monday, according to Mehr.

He also prayed God Almighty to bestow the martyrs the highest places in heaven for their braveries and selflessness.

Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), also expressed his grief over the incident, wishing for quick recovery of the survivors.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, saying he was deeply saddened by the incident.

“We are all indebted to these loved ones who sacrificed their lives for our security and well-being,” Zarif said in his message.

MH/PA