Khanzadi: Naval forces’ willpower will foil plots

TEHRAN — The Iranian Navy chief has said “strength of will” of the naval forces of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will not allow the enemies to orchestrate plots against the Islamic Republic.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks in a meeting with Commander of the IRGC Navy Alireza Tangsiri.

“Today, the atmosphere of cooperation between the Army and Guards navies is strong and effective,” Khanzadi stated, according to Fars.

Tangsiri, for his part, said Iran’s defensive might and deterrence power is due to the unity and integrity of the Armed Forces under the guidelines of Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri was heading a delegation of commanders and their deputies to extend condolences over the martyrdom of 19 Iranian Navy forces in the recent incident in the Sea of Oman.

Nineteen Iranian sailors were killed and 15 others injured in a fatal incident for the Kenarak support vessel in the country’s waters near the southern port of Jask in the Sea of Oman on May 10.

Following the incident, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

“I express my deepest condolences on the martyrdom of a number of the white [uniform] wearers of the Iranian Navy to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the bereaved families as well as all my fellow soldiers,” Mousavi wrote in a message.

He also prayed God Almighty to bestow the martyrs the highest places in heaven for their braveries and selflessness.

Other senior Iranian military and civilian officials expressed condolences over the deadly incident, wishing patience for the bereaved families.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote eulogy in memory of the fallen sailors.

Speaking at a cabinet session on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani assured the Iranian people that they will be informed of the cause of the incident as soon as it is determined.

“It was very unfortunate for us that we lost our young Navy personnel in a heart-wrenching accident,” he said, according to Press TV.

“I explicitly and humbly tell the families of the martyrs that the cabinet and the whole government share their grief and tragedy,” he added.

