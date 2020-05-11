Only a rogue regime takes pride in violating int'l law, Iran says

TEHRAN — Only a rogue regime can take pride in dishonoring international commitments and violating international law, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday evening.

“Only a rogue regime with zero sense of moral responsibility can take pride in dishonoring its int'l commitments and violating int'l law,” Mousavi said via Twitter.

“Mark my word: 8 May 2018 will remain an everlasting disgrace for American polity,” he added.

The tweet came in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim that West Asia is more peaceful without the Iran nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Two years ago, @realDonaldTrump announced the bold decision to protect the world from #Iran’s violence and nuclear threats by withdrawing from the Iran Deal,” Pompeo tweeted on Sunday.

“Today, Americans are safer and the Middle East [West Asia] is more peaceful than if we had remained in the #JCPOA,” he added.

Concurrent with the second anniversary of the U.S. unilateral exit from the JCPOA, which falls on May 8, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Washington’s maximum pressure campaign has ended up being an “abject failure”.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Foreign Ministry wrote, “Two years ago today, the American regime, in a vain attempt, withdrew unlawfully from a multilateral agreement 'Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action' (#JCPOA), endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.”

“The 'Max Pressure' campaign, which went into full gear by US withdrawal from #JCPOA, proved to be an abject failure in terms of political gains; however if its aim was to impose pain on Iranian patients & to kill kids, then it has had achieved this. #Never_Trust_Irresponsible_US”

It added, “According to the @pewresearch 2019 global survey, majority of the western public opinions did disapprove Trump's decision to exit the #JCPOA. It's main finding: Donald Trump's Iran policy has undeniably been failed & led to the US regime's isolation.”

Also on Friday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, said the United States’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, has deteriorated security in the Persian Gulf region.

“Two years ago today #US withdrew from #JCPOA. Now we can see that this step resulted in deteriorated security in P. #Gulf, development of nuclear program of #Iran beyond the agreed limits and desperate efforts of U.S. to restore the status of a participant of the #IranDeal,” Ulyanvo tweeted.

Under the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), struck in July 2015, Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions.

The agreement, endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, was signed between Iran, the United States, Britain, Germany, France, the European Union, Russia, and China. However, U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal on May 8, 2018, and returned sanctions and imposed new ones.

On May 8, 2019, exactly one year after the U.S. abandoned the deal, Tehran began to partially reduce its commitments to the agreement at bi-monthly intervals.

Finally, on January 5 of this year, Iran issued a statement announcing suspension of all limits under the JCPOA.

