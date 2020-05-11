U.S. congressman calls maximum pressure a ‘failed policy’

TEHRAN – U.S. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has said that the Donald Trump administration’s policy of maximum pressure against Iran is a “failed policy”.

In a tweet on Monday, he noted that the maximum pressure strategy has brought the United States to the brink of war with Iran.

“No amount of spin can save this disastrously failed policy,” he said.

Trump unilaterally quit the nuclear deal in May 2018 and introduced the harshest ever sanctions in history on Iran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.

Many analysts and think tanks believe that the maximum pressure policy has failed.

On the second anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Washington’s maximum pressure campaign has ended up being an “abject failure”.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Foreign Ministry wrote, “Two years ago today, the American regime, in a vain attempt, withdrew unlawfully from a multilateral agreement ‘Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’ (#JCPOA), endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.”

“The 'Max Pressure’ campaign, which went into full gear by US withdrawal from #JCPOA, proved to be an abject failure in terms of political gains; however if its aim was to impose pain on Iranian patients & to kill kids, then it has had achieved this. #Never_Trust_Irresponsible_US”

It added, “According to the @pewresearch 2019 global survey, majority of the western public opinions did disapprove Trump's decision to exit the #JCPOA. It's main finding: Donald Trump's Iran policy has undeniably been failed & led to the US regime’s isolation.”

President Hassan Rouhani said in December 2019 that the White House has no way other than putting an end to its policy of “maximum pressure” on the Islamic Republic.

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani also said in December that maximum pressure is a “wrong policy” and the U.S. must stop it.

“There has always been political will to solve issues and there is no dead end… The issue is that policy of maximum pressure is wrong and must be changed. We have not closed the door, however, the United States must come to the understanding that this policy is not right,” Larijani said in a press conference.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in September 2019 that Washington’s policy of sanction and pressure against Iran has not worked.

“The United States is running out of options. It is desperate. The policy of maximum pressure has not worked,” he told CGTN in an interview.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has called policy of “maximum pressure” on Tehran bankrupt.

“We have been pressuring them. Maximum pressure… we’re seeing the unfolding of really a bankruptcy of approach,” Kerry told CBS News.

