Trump’s foreign policy based on hatred towards Obama: New Hampshire University professor

TEHRAN - Kurk Dorsey, a professor at University of New Hampshire, has said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies are based on his hatred towards Barack Obama, the former U.S. president who signed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

In a violation of Resolution 2231 that endorsed the nuclear agreement, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the multilateral pact in May 2018 and imposed the toughest ever sanctions in history on Iran.

“So, he will not change his policies just because the Iranians are suffering from sanctions,” Dorsey told ILNA in an interview published on Monday.

He added, “China and other countries’ support for removal of sanctions will not change his mind and it will probably lead him to adopt harsher position.”

However, he predicted that Trump’s policy of sanction will yield no result.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said in January that Trump quit the nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, just because it had Obama’s name on it.

“The Iran deal was working, but Trump ripped it all up just because it had Obama’s name on it,” he said in a tweet.

He also said in his tweet that Trump’s blind escalation put the U.S. on the brink of war and has led Iran to restart their nuclear program, adding, “And all for nothing.”

Iran suspended all limits on its nuclear program on January 5.

Ben Rhodes, former Obama’s adviser, said in July 2019 that Trump quit the JCPOA, because Obama negotiated it.

“Did anyone really need a leaked document from the UK Ambassador to know that Trump pulled out of the Iran Deal because Obama negotiated it?” Rhodes tweeted.

Kim Darroch, the former British ambassador to the U.S., has said Trump seemed to be discarding the Iran nuclear deal for “personality reasons,” as the deal had been agreed to by Obama, the Daily Mail reported in July 2019.

Darroch said the Trump administration was “set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism” in its decision to abandon the JCPOA.

Former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw told IRNA in an interview in October 2019 that Trump quit the nuclear deal because Obama signed it.

He said that the U.S. must admit that it made a wrong decision to quit the nuclear deal, urging the White House to return to the pact.

Straw said that the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA had “no logic”.

NA/PA