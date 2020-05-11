Willem Floor’s book on history of bread in Iran published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of Dutch Iranologist Willem Marius Floor’s book “History of Bread in Iran” by Saba Karkhizan has been published in Persian.

Originally published in 2015, “History of Bread in Iran” has been published by Iranshenasi Publishing in Tehran.

Another Persian translation of the book by Abdolmajid Zavvari, Ehsan Alaipur and Mahmud Yusefi had previously been published by the International Relations Think Tank in Tehran.

In an introduction to the book, Amazon writes “Given the importance of bread in the Iranian diet, it is surprising that its role in Iranian society has so far been ignored as a subject of study.”

“Since ancient times, bread has been the staple diet of the peoples living in the Iranian plateau.”

In his book, Floor, one of the foremost scholars of Iranian history, describes the beginnings of agriculture and bread-making, and the various grains and other products that were, and are, used to make bread.

He then delves into the making of dough in rural and urban areas, followed by an overview of baking techniques, and the many kinds of bread that were and continue to be made in Iran.

And, because man does not live by bread alone, the readers are offered an overview of the spiritual and social aspects of bread in Iranian society.

Finally, the author assesses the dietary importance of bread to the people of Iran and ends by addressing the question of how the state dealt with “the bread issue,” which often determined the rise and fall of governments.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of the Persian and English versions of Dutch Iranologist Willem Marius Floor’s book “History of Bread in Iran”.

MMS/YAW