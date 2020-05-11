IranAir to resume flights to Amsterdam after two months

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier Homa, known internationally as IranAir, is scheduled to resume flights to the Netherlands’ capital Amsterdam after international flights were halted two months ago.

On March 11, IranAir announced the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice, a decision linked to a ban on the carrier's planes from entering European airspace.

These flights will be operated every Thursday from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport to Amsterdam Airport through winning licenses from health ministry and Civil Aviation Organization, IRNA reported.

AFM/MG