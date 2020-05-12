TEDPIX falls 26,645 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 26,645 points to stand at 1.021 million points on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The index falling was after some consecutive days of growth.

On May 9, TEDPIX hit the record high of one million points. The index’s daily jump was also unprecedented as it gained 42,372 points to stand at 1.2 million points.

Securities worth 101.018 trillion rials (about $2.405 billion) were traded through one million deals at the TSE.

Mobarakeh Steel Company, Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Company, Pars Petrochemical Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry were the biggest contributors to the index jump.

While the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19) was full of success for the TSE, the market is also preserving its successful performance in the current year, and the noticeable point in this due is that the other economic sectors are experiencing some declining trend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We have been witnessing new record highs continuously posted by the exchange since the year start, and climbing to the peak of one million points, something almost unbelievable just some time ago, came true last week.

