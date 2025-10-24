Iranian short film “The Plain Sings” wins at Albanian festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “The Plain Sings” directed by Gita Feizi won an award at the 4th Idromeno International Film Festival, which was held from October 11 to 18 in Shkoder, Albania.

A production of 2024, the 14-minute fiction grabbed the Best Student Film Director award at the Albanian festival, Mehr reported.

The film depicts Zhina, a 13-year-old girl, who lives in a village with her family. She loves to sing, and whenever she takes the sheep to pasture, she uses this opportunity to sing, but her father realizes that it can get her into trouble.

Daria Kakaei, Afshin Khedri, and Sara Ahmadnejad are in the cast of the film that has so far won several awards at international festivals, including the 4th Son of a Pitch Award in Italy, the 27th YOUKI International Youth Media Festival in Austria, and the 14th Berlin Kurdish Film Festival in Germany, among others.

Born in Sanandaj, Kordestan Province, Gita Faizi, 28, has an associate degree in animation and a bachelor's degree in cinema, and she is a senior student of directing now.

She began her career as a cinema stage secretary in 2013. During her student days, she had experiences in filmmaking, and she made a short animation. She made her first professional short film “Rozhan” in 2019. “The Plain Sings” is her second short film.

Since its beginning, the aim of the Idromeno International Film Festival has been to emerge as a new voice that, through cinematography, can be a new way of looking at our contemporary world, both underlining its fractures and trying to find another way of thinking.

Cinematography can do the magic and be the tipping point: through the story and the screen, it shows these themes imbued into the scene, entangled in the routines, and beyond all imagination.

SS/SAB

