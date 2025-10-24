Tehran, Minsk vow to deepen defense cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Belarus have pledged to deepen their defense and industrial cooperation, citing a shared vision and common interests on the global stage.

The announcement came during a meeting in Tehran between Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the Belarusian State Military-Industrial Committee. Minister Nasirzadeh stated that Tehran welcomes expanded cooperation with friendly and independent nations like Belarus, which holds a "special position" in Iran's foreign relations.

Pantus acknowledged Iran's extensive technological and industrial capabilities and expressed Minsk's eagerness to boost collaboration in research, development, and the production of defense equipment. Both officials agreed that the two countries see eye-to-eye on numerous international issues and are ready to create a roadmap for future partnership.

The talks also stressed the need to accelerate joint projects, potentially leveraging the capacities of regional organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The growing ties between the two nations have been previously described as a response to shared challenges, having both been subjected to oppressive Western sanctions.

