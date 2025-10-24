Chinese scholars, students gather to honor Hafez at Peking University

TEHRAN- On Friday, a conference commemorating the legendary Persian poet Hafez was held at Peking University in Beijing, China.

Li Shujing, Chair of the Foreign Languages Department Council at Peking University, and Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Iran’s Ambassador to China, delivered speeches at the event. A number of professors and students specializing in Persian language from various universities in Beijing and Tianjin also participated in the conference.

Li Shujing, in her opening remarks, stated: "Today’s gathering on the occasion of honoring Hafez, one of Iran’s greatest poets, is a meaningful and fruitful event. Hafez’s poetry, with its sincere emotion, profound thoughts, and romantic imagination, has shaped not only the spirit of the Iranian nation but also inspired people worldwide.”

“China and Iran, two ancient civilizations with magnificent poetic traditions, share through poetry feelings, truths, and wisdom. Holding this event at Peking University is a tribute to a literary genius and a symbol of dialogue between two ancient civilizations," she explained.

For his part, Rahmani Fazli stated that the expansion of Persian language and literature programs across 14 Chinese universities, along with the distinguished 70-year history of the Persian Language and Literature Department at Peking University, is a commendable and honorable initiative.

“It is a clear testament to the depth and longevity of cultural cooperation and brotherhood between Iran and China,” he added.

Both nations’ scholars and students can deepen mutual understanding by exploring cultural, artistic, and civilizational aspects such as painting, architecture, literature, language, customs, and social values, he noted.

Following this, professors from various universities discussed the status of Hafez studies in China, and students performed various presentations about Hafez’s life and poetry.

At the conclusion of the conference, Iranian Ambassador presented a collection of Persian poetry anthologies to the professors and students in attendance.

