Natural heritage listing planned for Kouh Siah

TEHRAN – Kouh Siah (literally meaning Mount Black) in the city of Robat Karim, Tehran province, is planned to be inscribed on the natural heritage list, provincial tourism chief Hamid Karimi said on Monday, CHTN reported.

Kouh Siah is one of the attractions of the city, which has turned black due to the presence of minerals over the years, he added.

Most of the mountains in the region have dry and volcanic valleys, with black color and acidic rocks, he noted.

He also stated that the national registration of such natural attractions can introduce them to travelers as well as help tourism develop in the region.

Nearly, two-thirds of Iran is covered with mountains, the main mountain chain is the Zagros Mountains that bisect the country from northwest to southeast.

Rimming the Caspian Sea littoral is another chain of mountains, the narrow but high Alborz Mountains. Volcanic Mount Damavand, 5,610 meters, located in the center of the Alborz, is not only the country’s highest peak but also the highest mountain on the Eurasian landmass west of the Hindu Kush.

