Major issues discussed in meeting of economic coordination headquarters

TEHRAN – Headed by President Hassan Rouhani, the government economic coordination headquarters, in its 135th meeting, discussed some of the country’s most important economic issues on Tuesday, IRIB reported.

As reported, the supply of basic goods, guaranteed purchase of wheat, managing imports, and financing projects, were among the issues explored in the meeting.

As for the guaranteed purchase of wheat, the condition was assessed as appropriate in terms of production and demand.

In the meeting, it was also decided that necessary coordination between the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade and the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will be made so that the imports will be planned in such a way that the domestic production won’t be disrupted while the goods needed by the people will be supplied.

Financing various projects including the renovation of the Rey power plant was also reviewed and approved in the meeting.

