Over $5b supplied for import of basic goods in 6 months

TEHRAN- Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has managed to supply $5.267 billion for importing basic commodities in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), IRIB reported.

According to the CBI office of public relations, collaborating with the ministries of industry, agriculture, and health, the bank has supplied foreign currency with an official rate to the importers of basic goods to support their activities and also to meet the country’s needs.

As reported, of the mentioned figure, about $4 billion has been allocated for the imports of goods and $1 billion was used to import medicine.

Based on CBI data, the bank plans to supply a total of $8 billion for the imports of basic goods in the current Iranian calendar year, of which $5.5 billion is going to be allocated for major consumable goods like corn, oilseeds, crude oil, meal, barley and wheat, over $1.5 billion will be supplied for the imports of medicine, and about $1 billion is going to go to the imports of medical equipment.

Back in May, CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had said that the bank supplied over $3 billion foreign currency for importing basic goods in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-April 19).

According to Hemmati, despite the U.S. sanctions and the pressures imposed on the Iranian economy, the country managed to supply over $35 billion for the imports of basic commodities in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

The official said that of the mentioned figure, about $14 billion was allocated for importing essential goods such as medicine, medical equipment, and livestock feed, and the rest was used for supplying raw materials and machinery.

EF/MA