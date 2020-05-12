Siamand Rahman’s bust unveiled in his hometown

TEHRAN – The bust of late powerlifter Siamand Rahman has been installed in his hometown Oshnavieh on Tuesday.

The governor of the city and Rahman’s family attended the unveiling ceremony in the city entrance.

The strongest ever Paralympian passed away at the age of 32 on March 1 after suffering a heart attack.

Powerlifting superstar Rahman, a two-time gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rahman broke the 300kg barrier in the men´s over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg. The mark he set is the equivalent of three baby elephants.

The Iranian powerlifter had already won three gold medals in the last three Asian Para Games (2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta).

Rahman was laid to rest in his hometown Oshnavieh.